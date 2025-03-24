Dominion City Church is set to host its highly anticipated Camp Meeting 2025, a power-packed spiritual gathering designed to ignite revival, salvation, deliverance, miracles, and breakthroughs in the lives of attendees.

The event, scheduled to take place from Thursday, April 17th to Monday, April 21st, 2025, will be held at Golden Heart Place, Km 22, Lekki-Epe Expressway, beside Lagos Business School, Ajah, Lagos and usually attracts thousands of worshippers onsite and online.

This year’s Camp Meeting will be led by the Senior Pastor of Dominion City, Worldwide, and President of the Dominion Leadership Institute, Dr. David Ogbueli, alongside other anointed ministers, including Apostle Michael Orokpo, Pastor Randy Mitchell (USA), Apostle Ben Noobe (South Africa), Reverend Samson Ajetomobi, Rev Pade Tokun.

Attendees will experience an atmosphere of deep worship with renowned gospel ministers such as GUC, Anthony Kani, Sunmisola Agbebi, and David Nkennor and the DC Angels.

With sessions at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, the event will officially commence with an opening session on Thursday, April 17th, at 5 p.m. A key highlight of the program will be the Good Friday Healing and Miracle Night on Friday, April 18th, at 5 p.m., an extraordinary session dedicated to divine healing and supernatural encounters. There will also be specialized training sessions for ministers of the gospel, career professionals, social workers, entrepreneurs, children and teen workers, etc. for exponential growth.

As part of Dominion City’s commitment to ensuring accessibility, free transportation will be provided to and from the venue.

“We believe this Camp Meeting will be a divine appointment where lives are transformed, faith is strengthened, and destinies are realigned.

“We invite everyone seeking spiritual renewal and breakthrough to join us for this life-changing encounter,” said Dr. Ogbueli.