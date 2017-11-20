Dr. Ekwueme’s interventions helped Nigeria navigate critical points, says Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said the intellectual interventions of former Vice President Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme helped Nigerian in navigating critical junctures.

He said this in a condolence message he sent to the family of Dr. Ekwueme who died on Sunday in a London hospital at 85.

In the message made available to journalists by his Media Office on Monday in Lagos, Asiwaju Tinubu said:

“I mourn the passing of Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme (GCON), who died on Sunday in London at 85.

“Chief Ekwueme lived well. He also served his country well. He was a true patriot and statesman who made personal sacrifices for the unity and stability of Nigeria.

“His deep intellectual interventions often helped the country in navigating beyond critical junctures.

“Chief Ekwueme was a team player. As Vice President, he worked well with his principal, President Shehu Shagari. He was loyal to his boss and faithful to his country.

“As he contributed to Nigeria’s stability through his interventions, he also made laudable contributions to Nigeria’s political lexicon.

“It was Chief Ekwueme who at the 1994-95 Constitutional Conference in Abuja suggested the six geo-political zones as a more realistic structure to create a more equitable system. This has stuck till date. The structure is also often cited in appointment-distribution and calculation.

“Dr. Ekwueme was a fine gentleman and a good family man. I mourn with his family. I mourn with the government and people of Anambra State. I mourn with Nigeria, for we have all lost a patriot.

“I pray that our country be blessed with more of Dr. Ekwueme. I pray that God grant his family the strength to live with this loss and that He also grant the soul of Dr. Ekwueme eternal rest”.