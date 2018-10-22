Ebonyi APC chieftain dumps party, picks SDP guber ticket

A House of Representatives aspirant under the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ndubuisi Chibueze-Agbo, has dumped the party and picked the Governorship ticket of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Mr Chibueze-Ago, a former commissioner of Education under the Chief Martin Elechi administration announced his exit from his former party at a rally held in Ngbo, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi on Monday.

At the occasion, he received the SDP ‘s endorsement to fly the party’s flag in 2019 governorship election in Ebonyi.

According to him, his decision to quit his former party, APC is due to alleged injustice and lack of internal party democracy which has bedevilled the party.

“Truly my resignation from my former party, the APC is because the party is bedevilled with lack of internal democracy, injustice and fraught with irregularities, calumny and political atrocities.

“We made personal sacrifices, formed a merger and paddled a common boat propelled with a vision to emancipate the good people of our dear state but some political ‘Judases’ in a bid to push their own selfish interest betrayed our trust.

“They dashed the hope of our people and returned vanity for our collective costly labour and efforts.

“I became disenchanted and disappointed at the lack of healthy party politics and healthy internal party democracy in APC; the holllnwness of the party executive, deliberate and wanton disregard to party rules and guidelines.

“Indeed, the APC we laboured for at the risk of our personal comfors and investmentents is now converted to an ‘auction’ market where the highest bidder takes it all.

“Consequently, things fell apart in the party and those of us whose vision for a better Ebonyi cannot be shattered left the party not for personal gains but for the over-riding interest of our dear state”, he said.

The SDP gubernatorial candidate explained that he was in the party to champion the cause of repositioning Ebonyi for the good and wellbeing of the citizenry.

“Today and now, I sincerely offer myself to you for your indispensable support as we make our vision, our mission and our dream a reality of forming the next government of Ebonyi where I shall serve you as the governor”, he added.

Chibueze-Agbo said that his government would focus on five cardinal areas including education, health, security, agriculture, youths and women empowerment if elected.

The state chairman of SDP while handing the party’s flag to Chibueze-Agbo described him as a bridge-builder and versatile politician with requisite knowledge and leadership experience to deliver democracy dividends to the people of Ebonyi.

The SDP governorship candidate contested for the primary election of Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal constituency under the platform of APC for the 2019 election.

After the primaries, Mr Agbo also petitioned the APC national chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole dated wherein he condemned the brazen abuse and compromise of the party primaries in Ebonyi.

He also lamented the killing of seven party members at Onueke in Ezza South local government area during the party’s national assembly primaries.