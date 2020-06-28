Edo guber election: Atiku activates 150 support groups for Obaseki

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has donated his 150 support groups to Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s governorship campaign organisation in Edo ahead of the Sept. 19 governorship poll.

Atiku announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Benin.

The statement was signed by Mr Oladimeji Fabiyi, Deputy Director of the defunct Atiku Support Group/Mobilization Presidential Campaign Organisation.

It quoted Abubakar as directing that the 150 independent support groups in Edo be immediately activated in support of Obaseki who is the PDP’s flag bearer in the election.

“The former Vice President, as a major stakeholder of the PDP, considers it expedient to put in place winning structures and machineries that will guarantee total victory for the party in Edo.

“We need to complete the circle in the south-south region that naturally and originally belonged to the PDP.

“Having received the directive with joy and enthusiasm, I have no doubt that all our support groups in Edo will be very glad to receive this news and run with the directive of Atiku Abubakar for the benefit of Obaseki and the PDP”, the statement said.

Atiku was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general elections.