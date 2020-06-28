Bandits kill 15 in fresh Zamfara, Katsina attacks

Bandits have killed 15 people in Unguwar Yabo village of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State and Marar-Zamfarawa villlages, Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

While 12 persons were killed in the Zamfara attack, three persons lost their lives in the Katsina attack.

An indigene of the village, Malam Sani Mohammed, disclosed that the bandits invaded the village in motorcycles and began to shoot at the people indiscriminately.

Mohammed said the bandits spent several hours in the village, shooting and looting people’s belongings without response from the security agents posted to the area for security reasons.

Apart from the number of people killed, Mohammed also said many people sustained various degrees of injuries from gunshots.

“We have seen hell. These heartless people have completely ruined the village because most of those killed or wounded are those we are proud of. Twelve persons were killed.” he said.

Mohammed stated that he was lucky to escape to the forest during the raid but his elder brother, Ibrahim, was among those killed in the attack.

The spokesperson for the police in Zamfara, SP Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the attack but said only four persons lost their lives.

Shehu explained that several others who sustained injuries were taken to the General Hospital in Tsafe for treatment.

In the Katsina attack, bandits unleashed terror on Marar-Zamfarawa village, reportedly killing three people and injuring three others.

Residents gave the names of those killed as Aminu Yusuf, Lawal Akushi and Mansir Danliti.

Those injured were identified as Rabiu Mala, Shamsu and Sharhabilu, who are receiving treatment at Danmusa General Hospital.

It was learnt that the bandits launched the attack on foot around midnight.

A combined team of security personnel and some local guards reportedly engaged the bandits in a shoot-out, which made them (the bandits) to retreat to the forest.

The police spokesman in Katsina, SP Gambo Isah, said two people lost their lives in the attack.

“The deceased persons were buried on Saturday morning,” he added. – Punch.