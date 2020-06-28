Rivers State’s present status attracts investors, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the improvement of security in the state is attracting more companies into the state.

He told journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Friday after an inspection of ongoing projects in the state, that his administration had resolved to return Port Harcourt to its garden city status.

He said, “I can tell you now that more companies are coming into the state. The security has also improved so much with the help of security agencies and people feel safer to invest in the state.

“I am also resolved to leave Port Harcourt far better than what I met on the ground. Everybody can see that it is not easy, considering the present economic situation in the country.”

The governor announced that the contract for the expansion of Rumuola flyover project, dualisation of Ezimbu Link Road, popularly called Mummy B Road, and the Tombia Extension Road had been approved.

“We are impressed by the pace of work the contractors have maintained. We are happy that we are fulfilling the promises made to the people. There are road projects in other areas, like old GRA and new GRA, and we cannot but say we are overwhelmed with the level of commitment they have shown.

“That is what we have promised. Whether there is COVID-19 or not, we will continue to do the work they expect us to do. This is so because at the end of the day, the virus will go and the people will be here. It is necessary for infrastructure to be put in place.”