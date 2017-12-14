FAAN begins repair works on Enugu Airport runway

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Thursday began repair works on the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Mrs Herrienta Yakubu, the General Manager in charge of Corporate Affairs, FAAN, stated this in a statement she issued in Lagos on Thursday.

She said that the first phase of the repair works would run from Dec.14 to Dec. 21, 2017 while the second phase would be between Dec. 27, 2017 and Jan. 4, 2018.

“There will be skeletal operations at the airport while the work is ongoing as the runway will open for operations from 0700 hours local time till 1500 hours local time on the proposed dates.

“This is to enable the contractor has enough working hours during the day time in order to obtain stable and even runway surface, while also completing the work within the stipulated timeframe.

“In line with Standards and Recommended Practices, FAAN has requested the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to issue a Notice To Air Men (NOTAM) in this regard,’’ she said.

She said that FAAN apologised to intending travellers and the general public for any inconvenience the action might have on their plans.