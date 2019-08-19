FG condemns BBNaija live sex, plans alternative show

The Federal Government said on Friday it had lodged a complaint with the National Broadcasting Commission against live sex on stage during the ongoing reality show popularly known as #Big Brother Naija.

The government also said it had concluded arrangements with Startimes to come out with a modified BBN that would reflect the true Nigerian culture where Nigerian food would be eaten and Nigerian dresses worn.

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe,, stated this when the President of the National Council of Women Societies, Dr Gloria Shoda, visited him.

He said that in 2020, the NCAC would represent the 2008 Nudity Bill titled ‘A Bill for an Act to punish and prohibit nudity, sexual intimidation and other-related offences in Nigeria,” sponsored by the former chairperson, Senate Committee on Women and Youth, Eme Ekaette.

“We are going to represent that bill You can’t fight a battle without a legal framework; we are definitely going to be conscious of that”, Runsewe assured.

Our correspondent reported that one of the contestants in the BBN, Khafilat Kareem, aka Kharfi (29), came under criticism after being filmed live allegedly having sex with another housemate, Ekpata Gedoni, 31.

Already, her employers, Metropolitan Police Force, UK, denied knowledge of her participation in the reality show, fuelling speculations that she might be fired.

She was said to have joined the force as a PC based at Lambeth station in 2015 after she worked part-time as a special constable for four years.

The NCWS leaders came to support the government’s position against the controversial music video released by a popular musician, Augustine Kelechi, aka Tekno, with scenes of four nude women dancing in a moving van on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos.

The artiste, in the four-minute video, was seen throwing money perceived to be dollars at the young nude women.

Runsewe said, “I will take up the issue of Big Brother Naija; I have spoken with officials of the National Broadcasting Commission because what is going on now is terrible. Having love affairs on screen is not part of our own culture at all.

“Let me use this forum to tell Nigerians that a new Big Brother Naija is on its way coming and we are working with Startimes. We are doing BBN that will reflect the true Nigerian culture. We are already working on it, all that will be eaten there will be Nigerian food, the dresses will be Nigerian dresses.”

The NCWS President said although she was not against the BBN reality show, the sex content was disgusting.

Shoda said, “Having a live sex on stage is the thing affecting my sensibility and it is impacting negatively on the young children coming up. Does it mean that they can’t abstain from sex for three months? I’m condemning the sex content on BBN.”