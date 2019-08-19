Gov. Makinde appoints ex-police commissioner as Special Adviser

Former Commissioner of Police in Lagos and Benue states, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, has been appointed by the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, as his Special Adviser on Security Matters.

Makinde, according to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, approved the appointment, which took effect from August 1.

The statement indicated that Owoseni’s appointment falls in line with the recognition of security as one of the four pillars of the Makinde administration in the State.

Governor Makinde had also promised to unveil a new security policy for the state before his first 100 days in office.

The governor, in the letter of appointment, wished Mr. Owoseni, who has been working as a security consultant since his retirement from the Police after 35 years, success in his new assignment.

Governor Makinde also urged Owoseni to discharge his duties with absolute loyalty and dedication.