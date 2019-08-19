Artisans win cars in Dangote cement promo

A 64-year-old bricklayer, Mr. Iyowun Ezekiel, and a 20-year-old artisan, Godwin Godday, have emerged the latest winners of Star prize GAC saloon cars in the ongoing Dangote Cement ‘Bag of Goodies’ national consumer promo.

Ezekiel, who is based in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, has been a bricklayer for over 40 years. He found his prize-winning scratch card in one of the Dangote cement promo bags he bought from a distributor in Ijebu-Mushin.

The second winner, Godday, found his winning scratch card in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Both star prize winners were given the keys to their brand new cars by top Dangote Cement officials at different handing-over ceremonies in Ijebu-Ode and Ikorodu.

Also, 10 other lucky promo winners carted home various prizes including a tricycle, a motorcycle, eight refrigerators and two television sets.

Mr. Akintaye Oluwagbemiga won a tricycle while Mr. Kamilu Audu won a motorcycle. Mr. Solomon Dayo won three out of the seven refrigerators presented at the Ikorodu event, while Messrs. Ohemu Friday, Innocent Agbo-James, Ransome Watels and Kehinde Adeagbo went home with one refrigerator each.

There was also the presentation of television sets to Mr. Dare Olajide and Mr. Oluwadare Gbenga. Likewise, Mr. Imam Adebisi Abdulhakeem, who won a refrigerator, collected his prize at the Ijebu-Ode venue.

Handing over the car keys to Ezekiel in Ijebu-Ode, National Sales Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Adeyemi Fajobi, told those gathered at the Local Government office that the cement promo was real and that there were many more choice prizes to be won.

Also, Regional Director, Lagos/Ogun, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Tunde Mabogunje, while handing over the various prizes in Ikorodu, said excited consumers had been coming forward to collect their prizes in the ongoing promo.

Head, Route to Market, Dangote Cement Plc, Olukayode Akin-Bamidele, said the promo was put up by the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to reward consumers’ patronage.

The Dangote Cement ‘Bag of Goodies’ promo, which began nationwide in July and is to run till September ending, has so far yielded numerous winners of prizes in various categories.

Among other unique gifts, a total of 43 brand new cars, cash prizes of N200 million, 24 tricycles, 500 refrigerators, 24 motorcycles, 400 television sets, generators, goodies packs, are available for winners in a promo, which has generated so much excitement among Nigerians, with over 21 million lucky winners targeted