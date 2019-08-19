Okorocha fumes at Imo govt for property seizure

The immediate-past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has expressed outrage over the confiscation of one of his personal houses by the state government.

He threatened that he could no longer hold on and see his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, continue to ridicule him.

Okorocha, speaking on telephone with our correspondent, alleged that the Secretary to the State Government, Uche Onyeagucha, had on Saturday led some thugs to his private guest house in Owerri, drove away the security men on duty, invaded and carted away some documents without warrant or any form of authorisation.

The guest house is among the five houses Okorocha built for former governors of the state, including himself.

But the SSG said that the property belonged to the state since it was built on government land.

Okorocha said, “in the last couple of months, the government of Emeka Ihedioha has launched and sustained attacks on my property and that of my family members. They had raided my wife and daughter’s businesses places and I have reported to the authorities.

“Now the Secretary to the State Government, Uche Onyeaguocha, went to my private guesthouse, chased away the security men and broke into the house, ransacked it and made away with documents, locked up the house and took the keys. I have been quiet about all these unwarranted attacks but they should not take my silence for granted.

“Nigeria is a country that is governed by rules and not emotions; if they have anything against me, they should follow it within the ambit of the law”.

But Onyeagucha denied that he invaded Okorocha’s house. He said that he only recovered the property following the directives of the governor that all government properties in the possession of former government officials must be recovered for public use.

Speaking through his Special Adviser, Media, McDonald Enwere, the SSG said, “Okorocha had, in the twilight of his administration, built houses for himself and former governors and these houses have not been utilised and the present governor had directed that all government properties should be recovered. That is one of those properties that were built on government land. And so it belongs to the government.

“So the SSG only carried out the directives of the governor. No single document was removed as the house is still virgin. ”

Asked why it was only Okorocha’s property that was recovered when there were others, Onyeagucha, said the government is still considering what use to put them into.

Onyeagucha advised Okorocha to apologise to Imo people for the atrocities he committed against them instead of raising false alarm.

Okorocha had built five houses for former governors Sam Mbakwe, Evan Enwerem, Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim and himself at the famous Ikemba Odimegwu Ojukwu Square.