The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has directed the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge in Lagos to vehicular traffic.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, stated that the closure was for planned maintenance and rehabilitation.

She expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and appealed for public understanding.

The Federal Ministry of Works clarified that necessary repairs on the bridge would be carried out at a later date.

Kesha was, however, uncertain if commuters would be able to use the bridge tomorrow but assured that her team is working overnight to ease vehicular movement.

She said, “Yes, that is true. The minister has directed me to open it. But as it is we are trying to see how we can do remedial measures so that we can open the bridge for vehicular movement because we have already broken parts of the bridge.

“We are still unsure if commuters will be able to use it tomorrow. But we are currently working overnight to do some remedial work. We are working on that. The destruction had gone a bit far, but all hands are on deck to, hopefully by tomorrow, open the bridge to traffic.”

The federal government had announced plans to close the Independence Bridge (Marina bound) in Lagos State for essential maintenance and rehabilitation works.

It said the bridge would remain closed until the end of May 2025.