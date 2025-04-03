The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has apologised to Lagosians over the severe traffic situation experienced on Wednesday and Thursday morning due to repair works on the Independence Bridge in the state.

Sanwo-Olu tendered the apology on Thursday while on an inspection visit at the bridge to see the work being done by the Federal Ministry of Works.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the decision to fix the bridge was made to prevent a disaster waiting to happen.

He said all the alternatives routes will be cleaned up, adding that more traffic officers and security operatives will be deployed to the roads as it was done during December period.

The governor appealed to Lagosians to keep obeying traffic rules, just as he advised office to imbibe the work-from-home structure during the period the bridge undergoes repair.

Lagos was under lockdown by traffic Wednesday due to the shock closure of the bridge.

Victoria Island and Ikoyi were the worst hit by the Independence Bridge closure, with most streets witnessing heavy traffic from Wednesday evening till the early hours of Thursday.

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, later directed the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge in Lagos to vehicular traffic.

This directive follows the earlier closure of the bridge for planned maintenance and rehabilitation works, which caused slow and chaotic traffic around Lagos Island, Victoria Island and Ikoyi on Wednesday.

The ministry expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the motoring public by the closure and appealed for their understanding and cooperation.

The Federal Ministry of Works clarified that the necessary repair works on the bridge would be carried out at a later time.