Shehu Sani warns North against holding power beyond 2023

Senator Shehu Sani ‎on Monday said it would be unfair for North to retain power beyond 2023 especially after the Southwest gave President Muhammadu Buhari the needed support to win the 2015 and 2019 elections.

He made the comment at the residence of a former governor of Kaduna state, Balarabe Musa, after paying his Sallah homage.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, said it would amount to an act of ungratefulness for the North to hold onto power after President Buhari’s tenure ends in 2023.

He also said President Buhari was able to clinch the presidential seat in 2015 and 2019 because of the support he got from other geo-political zones after failing on three consecutive times.

“My views on that are very simple. It is an act of ingratitude for any northerner to think that by 2023, he or she should aspire for office in the view of the fact that, Southerners, particularly the Southwest did everything possible to support the northern candidate to emerge as the president in 2015.

“It will amount to changing the rules of the game at half time, when you are leading two zero. It can also be likened to removing the ladder after you have plucked the fruit,” he said.

He said the North should appreciate the support of progressive minded nationalists from the Southwest or southern part of Nigeria who had worked tirelessly to remove the PDP out of power in 2015.

He, however, warned that the North must put its house in order and address the problem of majority versus minority tribes in the region in order to make sustainable progress.