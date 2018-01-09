Herdsmen attack policemen in Benue

The Police Mobile Force deployed to forestall further attacks on communities in Logo local government area of Benue state, Monday evening came under heavy attack by suspected herdsmen.

It was learnt that the police personnel who were posted to Awashua village to ensure the safety of the locals were waylaid at Gambe-Tiev in Tombo council ward while on patrol of the area that recorded so many deaths during the New Year’s Day massacre in the state.

According to the source “this ‘Monday evening’ we were greeted by sporadic gunshots that lasted over two hours at Gambe-Tiev and the few locals who were in the village started running for safety.

“Shortly after, we notice that the detachment of Mobile Police men who were in the village were beating a retreat.

“As the sound of gunshots continued to reverberate, there was pandemonium, everyone started running for the safety of their lives including women and children who were running helter skelter for safety.

“The situation was made worst when the people saw the Police personnel pulling out of the community band moving back to Anyiin the local government headquarters for safety.

“Though as we speak no deaths have been reported but by Tuesday we should be able to get a clearer picture of the situation but there is heightened tension in the area at the moment.

When contacted, the state police spokesman, Assistant Superintendent, ASP, Moses Yamu confirmed the attack on the Police by the suspected herdsmen adding that ” we however did not record any casualties on our side.” – Vanguard.