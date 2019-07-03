I’ll assemble formidable ministers to deliver next level mandate – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday gave an insight into his “dream team”, saying that his administration requires a formidable team to deliver on his Next Level mandate.

Buhari, who is expected to name his cabinet members any moment from now, promised not to disappoint the country and to do everything to end insecurity.

The President spoke when he hosted at the State House, Abuja, two of the groups that supported his second term ambition – Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) and Buhari Support Group Centre (BSGC).

The BMO was led by its chairman Omoniyi Akinsiju and the BSGC led by its Director-General, Alhaji Umaru Dembo.

Stressing that he will make Nigeria a peaceful and prosperous nation, Buhari promised to leave Nigeria better than he met it.

The President said: “Our government continues to grow in strength and will place a firm foundation for future generations.

“While there will be those who are determined to drag us back to the bad old days, your visit is timely. It is exactly a month ago that I was sworn in for a second term in office. The task ahead for the four years will require a formidable team.”

He described BMO as a key communication asset in the information management of his administration.

Buhari said: “Your efforts have been commendable. I cannot thank you enough for your sacrifices during the first part of our journey.

“We have just come off rigorous campaigns during which I visited all the 36 states of the federation, campaigning, seeking the votes of Nigerians and telling them what we have done in the last four years.

“I campaigned on three simple premises not different from those of 2015 – to tackle insecurity, promote economic diversification and to fight corruption. Fulfilling these three promises is fundamental to taking Nigeria to the Next Level.

“I assure you that I am resolute on fulfilling these promises and will leave Nigeria a far better place than when we came.

“It is not an easy job to sell the administration’s services; we are doing unpopular things and facing powerful individuals and taking on invested interest who are accustomed to the corrupt era. But we must do things the right way. If we promised change then we must deliver it.

“This is regardless of whose interest is touched. There must be a manifest departure from the old order.

“We are making significant progress and these are evident for all to see. Despite attempts by enemies to twist and bend facts, most Nigerians know the truth.

“I acknowledge your steadfastness in telling the story of this administration’s successes. We will continue to intensify our efforts and ensure that our promises to Nigerians are kept and fulfilled.

“One message that is dear to me, which I’m urging you to propagate, is that I am determined to end the security challenges we are facing in the country and make Nigeria a peaceful and a prosperous country.

“I implore you to continue the good work you have done with such commitment and the determination; ultimately, your patriotism and love for this country can never be quantified or repaid.”

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President reportedly assured the BSGC group that his administration will serve honestly and genuinely, with a focus on unleashing the human and natural potential of the country for growth.

The statement reads: “The 2019 elections are behind us. Nigerians have spoken, and they have spoken loudly in our favour. It is now time to serve them, and serve well. We will not fail.

“We will serve honestly, genuinely, and with our heart and might. Our country has oscillated for too long at the level of promises and potentials. It is now time to explore and exploit the potentials for the good of all Nigerians, particularly the ordinary people. It shall be accomplished.”

The President said the results of 2019 elections reflected the interest of Nigerians and that having received the mandate for a second term, he would not disappoint the people.

The President praised members of the group for their steadfastness, assuring them of inclusiveness in pursuing the goal of good governance.

He said: “This group is composed of people who have identified with me since I threw my political hat into the ring in 2002. And they have stood with me through thick and thin, abiding with me in the electoral and legal processes of 2003, 2007, 2011, till God gave us victory in 2015, and also 2019.

“Many more people joined us along the line, and the centre expands by the day. I salute your faithfulness, your persistency, and your ruggedness. It never ceases to amaze me that you have kept faith, even when I have not given you much, or even anything, in return.’’

Buhari said the group’s interest in the country’s development of the country through good and honest governance and not personal gains or interests would be for posterity.

Akinsiju recounted what the group did to support the presidential campaign.

He said the Buhari administration has achieved more since the return to democracy with abundance of facts to prove, adding that despite the twisted narrative about clashes between farmers and pastoralists, “your administration has shown the most commitment towards ending these decades-long conflicts; it has produced several strategies and plans aimed at providing a sustainable resolution”.

He added: “We are conscious of the need to push your achievements beyond elitist boundary to the millions of silent and media underserved Nigerians at the base of the pyramid.

“We are resolute that this must be done. We, therefore, respectfully, seek the strengthening of our organisation, by a strategic reinforcement of our capacity – through the leadership of Messrs Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu and Laolu Akande.”

Among the delegation was Tunde Thompson, who was imprisoned by the administration of the then Head of State, Muhammadu Buhari, under the draconian Degree 4 of 1983.

The journalist was the diplomatic correspondent at The Guardian when he was arrested by the defunct secret police, the National Security Organisation (NSO), alongside a former member of the House of Representatives, Nduka Irabor, who was then an assistant editor at the newspaper.

Thompson was sentenced to a year in prison for writing about the closure and retirement of some diplomatic staff.

The BSGC director-general assured the President of continuous support of members for the actualisation of his mandate for Nigerians, noting that the Centre had already started work on institutionalising the philosophy of “Buharism’’.

He said the BSGC would be renamed Buharism Centre to share Buhari’s political vision and philosophy. – The Nation.