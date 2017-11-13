Illegal migration: Oyuki Obaseki, King Otadeferua, Ilaboya endorse Nigeria Football Fans Congress …Gov. Obaseki, deputy to partner NFFC Nov.18

The pioneer Chairman of the Nigeria Premier league Board, Chief Oyuki Obaseki, HRM King Otadeferua Edward, Ejere kingdom, Jesse in Delta state and Frank Ilaboya, Chairman of Edo state Football Association has endorsed the Nigeria Football Fans Congress (NFFC).

The Nigeria Football Fans Congress is a sensitization programme condemning the illegal migration of Nigerians through the Mediterranean sea and Sahara.

The campaign led by Rev. Samuel Ikpea, Mr Izuchukwu Udegbunam and Barr. Ronke koku were in the palatial home of Chief Oyuki Obaseki to seek for his support and endorsement of the program.

Receiving Rev. Ikpea and his team, the Ohe of Benin kingdom, condemned human trafficking in Edo state and other parts of Nigeria, saying “there is no greener pastures in Europe, America or any where in the world. Nigeria is your home, join hands to build a better Nigeria.”

While endorsing the campaign against human trafficking, Chief Obaseki said he would personally talk to his son the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki to buy into the program.

The Ikpea train also landed at the office of the Edo state chairman, Football Association, Frank Ilaboya who commended the National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club for the laudable campaign against the death on the Mediterranean sea by our young boys and girls especially from Edo state.

It was carnival-like at Palace of the Where kingdom, Jesse, King Otadeferua Edward, who flagged his red card to condemn the illegal migration and threw his weight behind the program.

The King therefore called on Delta and Edo state governments, corporate bodies and individual to join hands in ensuring that the program is a huge success.

Rev. Ikpea had earlier told the three personalities that the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu will officially endorse the program on November 18 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium when Nigeria’ female Under 20 team, the Falconets, takes on its Moroccan counterpart for the 2018 world qualifiers.