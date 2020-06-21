Jonathan mourns Chief Francis Duokpala

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commiserated with the Duokpala family in Bayelsa State over the death of Chief Francis Doukpola.

In a condolence message he personally signed, the former President described the late Doukpola as a patriotic leader who was committed to the development of Bayelsa State.

The message said: “I condole with the Doukpola family and the people of Bayelsa on the demise of Chief Francis Doukpola.

“Chief Doukpola was a renowned banker and a pan – Niger Delta leader who was dedicated to the development and peace of the Niger Delta.

“He was involved in the political development of Bayelsa state from inception and made significant contributions to the growth of the state in various areas.

“He will be missed by many members of our society, especially for his patriotism, commitment to peace, and justice.

“May God comfort his family and all sympathisers and grant them peace and strength during this moment and even beyond.”