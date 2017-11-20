Jonathan at 60: A Statesman’s quiet entry into the Diamond Pantheon

By Ikechukwu Eze

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, marks his 60th birthday this

week. Many other politicians, especially those of his soar-away

status, would otherwise seek to bring down the sky, to loudly let the

whole world know they have entered the Diamond pantheon.

But in his characteristic modesty and exceptional self-effacing

disposition, ex-President Jonathan had resisted all entreaties to mark

this important milestone, in a formal ceremony. Quiet commemoration

had always been his style until a successful foray in politics and

national leadership peeled off his cover, like the proverbial gold

fish.

On November 20, the very day of his Diamond Jubilee, Goodluck Jonathan

will be in his country home in the sleepy idyllic ambience of Otuoke,

his village, in the wetlands of Bayelsa State, surrounded only by

family members. There might also be a handful of close friends and

well wishers who may personally call to offer their felicitations and

prayers. But that is as far as it will go, as there will be no formal

dinners, banquets or spectacle linked to this event.

For him, the quiet time with family on this occasion, will also serve

as a welcome break from the grind of an unending run of international

engagements, as the world continues to seek his attention. For

instance, in a time span of about a month, beginning from September

this year, ex-President Jonathan had had a busy run, beginning from

Malaysia where he delivered a keynote address at a World Peace Summit,

and Greece where he served as a key panelist and main media attraction

at the 2017 Rhodes Forum Dialogue of Civilisations; to South Africa

where he moderated the main session at an education conference that

brought together many former African heads of Government. Two weeks

ago, Jonathan was just getting ready to travel to Liberia as head of

the National Democratic Institute Election Observer Mission to the

Presidential run-off when the supreme court of Liberia suspended the

process.

There is no doubt that ex-President Jonathan is being courted and

serenaded like an A-list celebrity by the rest of the World,

ostensibly because of his great achievements and deep democracy

footprints while in office, even if the story is different at home. If

some Biblical verses equate the former President’s post office

experience, they have to be those sections that dwell on how a prophet

is without regard at home, and how the world did not understand the

mission of Christ until they hung Him on the Cross.

Since Jonathan left office on May 29, 2015, he has remained a hot item

on the global invitation list, winning numerous awards, performing

electoral duties and speaking at several high profile international

events. It appears an appreciative world can’t get enough of his aura

and attractive narrative; that of people-centred governance and

politics without bitterness; both rare commodities in African

corridors of power.

No matter how some people may view his time as President, the truth is

that the Nigerian political space may not remain the same for a very

long time after the tenure of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. Dr. Jonathan at

60 casts on the public space a bright ray of light that illuminates

the dark recesses of the nation’s dirty and divisive politicking. It

is an account of the life of a man who has been there, seen it all and

done it all, and at the end of the day, gave it all up for the good of

the country.

The former President is by all accounts, a child of destiny. This is

because at 60, Jonathan’s leadership experience, political trajectory

and record of achievements, uniquely surpasses that of any other

political actor in Nigeria. He had uniquely been Deputy Governor,

Acting Governor, Governor, Vice President, Acting President and

President. Amazingly, he wears no air of self-importance around him,

despite his astounding and exceptional political odyssey. Goodluck

Jonathan has remained enigmatically human and humble.

There is no doubt that Jonathan emerged from the crucible of Nigeria’s

leadership pressure-cooker a better and stronger man. In his wake, he

left a united and peaceful country. Under his watch Nigerians remained

happy, proud, united and prosperous, at least up to the time he left

office.

After his record-breaking stint in governance and massive

infrastructural development across the country, Jonathan’s engaging

days in the Nigerian political space did not only positively impact

the nation but also changed the narratives of politics in Africa.

He remains today the most adored and recognizable face of all the

living African statesman; not just because of his exceptional

accomplishments and the ease with which he gave up power, but also as

a result of his rare candour and selflessness.

Today, without equivocation, he is seen all over Africa as the apostle

of free and fair elections; the one who stripped a continent of that

unprogressive affliction of a long-existing sit-tight syndrome. Even

his traducers admit that it is a rare privilege for a past

Commander-in- Chief and President of Nigeria, a nation hitherto

reputed for flawed elections, to easily emerge as the toast of the

international community, especially in the area of democracy and

electoral reforms in Africa.

Never in the history of party politics in Nigeria had a level playing

field been created, by the main actors in a race in which they were

involved. Ex-President Jonathan did that effortlessly by reforming the

electoral system and ensuring that only those with proven competence

served in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

I had pointed out in another piece that those who make light of

Jonathan’s historic telephone call to concede the 2015 presidential

election to his rival, President Muhammadu Buhari, even while the

votes were still been counted, fail to realise the import of that

gesture, in a clime where the roots of democracy are still very

fragile. That conclusion, in my view and in the estimation of majority

of Nigerians, remains the truth. President Muhammadu Buhari himself

could not hide his joy when this happened. In one of his numerous

commendations of Jonathan’s rare gesture, he said: “What I will say is

since the telephone call you made you have changed the course of

Nigeria’s political history. For that you have earned yourself a place

in our history, for stabilising this system of multi party democracy

system and you have earned the respect of not only Nigerians but world

leaders.”

Early this month, United Nations had commended Jonathan for the

electoral reforms he initiated during his tenure, and for his good

works towards promoting peace and stability in Africa.

Ambassador Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the United Nations Special

Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa who lead the

UN delegation to solicit the former President’s support for the world

body’s peace effort across Africa, also prayed that “the institutions

Jonathan built and the high standards he established in organising

credible and peaceful elections are maintained and sustained in

Nigeria.”

Two years ago, just before Tanzania’s presidential election, The

Guardian of Lusaka wrote a perceptive editorial, advising local

politicians not to go below the standards already set by Jonathan. It

said: “Jonathan’s voluntary handover of power to the opposition wrote

a new chapter for Nigeria’s democracy, given the fact that it is rare

for sitting presidents in Africa to hand over power to winning

opposition parties.

“It must be said that Jonathan rewrote the narrative of Africa’s

leadership struggles by selflessly handing over power to the

opposition, despite obvious reasons for contestations, a road if taken

would have not only prolonged the transition process, but would have

also heightened the tension in the land.”

We must not lose sight of the essence of the foundation of our peace

today and the new model of patriotism which Jonathan symbolises.

Nigeria must consolidate and imbibe this rare spirit of selflessness,

tolerance and the love for a country, if our country is to make

meaningful progress.

Jonathan emerged from the obscure village of Otuoke and beat all odds

to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. If

anything, this shows the smile of the Almighty over a man is no

respecter of tribe, background, time and space.

At 60, Jonathan’s life symbolizes the Nigerian dream. The echoes of

the now iconic aphorism “My ambition is not worth the blood of any

Nigerian”, backed by a rare courage in statesmanship; has become the

clarion call for responsible citizenship and patriotism. That is the

foundation that has made Jonathan a reference point for democracy and

good governance; it is his legacy that will outlive all of us that

witnessed this change.

More importantly, as he marks his birthday and the world continue to

celebrates his legacies in style, it is expected that his example will

stir up new passions amongst the younger generation; that a life of

true sacrifice for the cause of the nation is worth it after all.

As the former President devotes his time and post-presidential life to

inspiring more co-operation and commitment towards improving our

societies, and making a change in the lives of the ordinary people in

our various countries, through the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, there

are obvious signs that forces out to extinguish the touch he lit, are

at work. However, in the face of extreme provocation, he has remained

incredibly calm and unfazed.

Despite the desperate efforts that feed into the plot to put the

former President and his former appointees under unnecessary pressure,

there is no doubt that history will be kind to him for all he has done

to uplift the status of his country and people.

*Mr. Eze is media adviser to Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, President, Federal

Republic of Nigeria (2010-2015)