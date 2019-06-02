Related Articles
Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (2nd left) with the Chairman, Mewar University, India, Dr. Ashok Kumar Gadiya (2nd right), Head of International Relations, Engr. Samer Khan (left) and the International Marketing Manager, Abukakar Sani Bello, when the delegation from the Indian University paid a visit to the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.
May 15, 2019
Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (2nd left) with former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo (middle), his wife, Pat (2nd right), President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo (right) and Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, during Nwobodo’s 79th birthday celebration, in Enugu, yesterday.
May 13, 2019