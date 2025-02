Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed a vote of confidence in Speaker Mojisola Meranda, dismissing rumours of her possible resignation.

This decision came amid speculations about the potential return of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa as the leader of the chamber.

A member representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 2, Oladipo Ajomale, moved the motion, affirming the assembly’s trust in Meranda’s leadership during Monday’s plenary.