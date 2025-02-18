The Ogun State Police Command, on Monday, declared controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as “Portable,” wanted for his involvement in a violent attack on government officials carrying out their lawful duties.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the state police command, Omolola Odutola, and made available to journalists on Monday.

Odutola said that on February 5, 2025, at about 1000 hrs, three officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office; TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi were conducting an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, when they encountered an elderly man, later identified as Portable’s father, at Odogwu Bar in the area.

She said, “Upon identifying themselves and requesting the approved building plan, the father informed them that his son was unavailable.

“However, moments later, Portable, armed with a firearm and other weapons, and led a gang of nine thugs in a violent attack on the unarmed officials.

“The enforcement officers sustained various bodily injuries but managed to escape and reported the incident to the Ota Area Command, which subsequently escalated the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further action.

“Nine accomplices were arrested, but Portable fled the scene and has since gone into hiding.”

She added, “Multiple formal invitations were sent to him, requesting his presence at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, which he deliberately ignored without cause or legal representation.

“Following his repeated evasion, the Ogun State Police Command has obtained a valid court order declaring him wanted.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to assist the police by providing any valuable information that can lead to his immediate arrest. Anyone found aiding or harbouring the suspect will face legal consequences.

“For any relevant information, kindly report to the nearest police station or contact the Ogun State Police Command through its official communication channels or police public relations department.”

Two weeks ago, the police had arraigned nine proteges of the famous singer before a Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, for allegedly assaulting officers of the Ota Zonal Planning office of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Those arraigned were Nurudeen Warris, 21; Adetola Alashe, 25; Samuel Adeleke, 28; Oluwaseun Ayenuwa, 19; Oluwapelumi Adeosun, 20; Gospel Kanu, 20; Precious Ohiegebo, 19; Ifeoluwa Babatunde, 27; and Fatimo Muhammed, 26.

The defendants were arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on felony, assault and restriction, armed with cutlasses and guns, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and intending to kill.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.