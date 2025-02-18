Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has vowed to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged financial mismanagement during the administration of his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

A report by an Administrative Panel of Enquiry claimed that N96bn was misappropriated during Obaseki’s tenure.

Okpebholo made this known on Friday while receiving the panel’s report, which was submitted to him in Benin City.

The findings were disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

The panel, constituted on December 18, 2024, investigated the financial dealings of the 18 impeached local government chairmen from September 4, 2023, to November 2024.

The report indicted not only the former chairmen but also alleged that prominent figures within the factional Peoples Democratic Party were complicit in the misappropriation of funds.

Governor Okpebholo commended the panel for its professionalism and emphasised that financial recklessness in public office would no longer be tolerated.

He stressed the need for accountability and transparency, assuring that those found culpable would face prosecution.

“The administration of former Governor Godwin Obaseki took Edo people for granted. They looted resources meant for the people and diverted them for personal gains. We are determined to change this narrative and ensure justice is served,” Okpebholo stated.

“I will personally take this report to the EFCC to ensure those responsible are held accountable. The era of impunity is over.”

The chairman of the panel, Solomon Imohiosen, said forensic investigations uncovered significant financial irregularities, with N95.08bn received from the Joint Allocation Account Committee by the 18 local government councils during the period under review.

However, the report stated that there was little to show in terms of meaningful projects executed with the funds.

The panel further alleged that over N10.43bn was siphoned under the guise of “Security, Environment, and Training,” with the 18 local government chairmen contributing to a fund that was allegedly used as a conduit for misappropriation.

Funds were also allegedly transferred from this account to individuals and private companies.

The report also implicated former ALGON Chairman, Oghomwen Ugiagbe, and other political figures, alleging that they used personal businesses, including hotels, to funnel public funds.

“The panel’s investigation uncovered significant irregularities in the financial activities of the 18 local governments councils. The recommendations outlined in the report aim to address these issues and promote transparency and accountability in the local governments finances,” the panel chairman said.

But reacting to the allegation, Obaseki’s Chief Press Secretary, Crusoe Osagie, dismissed the report as a politically motivated attempt to justify the unconstitutional removal of elected local government officials.

“Governor Okpebholo has no supervisory power over the local governments and cannot set up an investigation into their financial activities. If he believes there are infractions, he should refer the matter to the appropriate agencies rather than engaging in propaganda,” Osagie said.

He further accused Okpebholo of attempting to drag Obaseki into the controversy, insisting that the former governor never controlled local government funds during his tenure.

“Okpebholo should focus on governance rather than this his witch-hunt drive against his predecessors. Edo people should ignore these baseless allegations.”

He said, “We have read with disdain a statement by Monday Okpebholo alleging that the elected 18 local government chairmen in Edo State mismanaged N96bn, in another of Okpebholo’s frantic efforts to justify his unconstitutional onslaught on the elected leadership of the third tier of government.

“What is most shocking about the statement is that Okpebholo appears to be completely oblivious of the fact that he does not have supervisory responsibility over the local governments and can therefore not set up any investigation of government officials that are elected into office just like him.

“As a matter of fact, these local government chairmen have a better claim to their democratic office than he, whose election stands on a knife edge, with the election petition tribunal preparing to deliver justice in the September 21, 2024 election, widely believed to have been rigged.

“Also advertising Okpebholo’s ignorance is his attempt, as usual, to drag His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki into his propaganda. Okpebholo should kindly note that Obaseki was never obsessed with control of local government funds during his tenure, as Okpebholo has shown himself to be in the last three months.

“We are forced to, by this statement, inform Okpebholo that there are limits to his powers as governor, and if he believes there are financial infractions in a separate tier of government from his own, he should simply inform the relevant agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission to carry out their constitutional responsibilities. Okpebholo needs to be reminded that he is neither the Inspector General of Police nor the Chairman of the EFCC.

“We urge all Edo people and Nigerians to ignore the lies and falsehood propagated by Okpebholo in his statement and to rest assured that Obaseki, who is clearly the target of Okpebholo’s witch-hunt ran the most transparent government in the history of Edo State and had no authority over local government funds at any time during his 8 years in office.”