Lagos Island RFC donates playing kit to school

By Akeem Busari

The newly-formed Lagos Island Rugby Football Club, under the courtesy of Lagos Island Rugby Initiative ( LIRI), yesterday paid a visit to Government College, Eric Moore, which is one of the schools invited to play a demonstration match during the Governor’s Rugby Cup on Saturday 06 July 2019 at the Hilario Campus mini stadium, Lagos Island, Lagos.

On the delegation of the LIRI team was Hon.( Otunba) Larinde Williams, who is the Chairman of the new rugby club, also fondly known as the ‘ Islanders’.

Williams, who is an alumni of the school, was accompanied by the Project Consultant ‘Mr Rugby’ Ntiense Williams, alongside the President of the Old Boys Association of the School, Mr Lanre Shitta-Bay.

The Government College, Lagos is one of the leading rugby-playing schools in Lagos State since 2003.

It had won a couple of school rugby tournaments such as the Barewa Rugby Club Schools Tournament.

The Lagos Island Rugby Initiative later donated rugby balls to the school and promised to kit up the team towards the event as well as any other needs of the school rugby team, towards making it a household name in Lagos State and Nigeria.

The Lagos Island Rugby Initiative (LIRI) was received by the Acting Principal Mr. Ojulari Raimi Aliyu, the Sports Master, Alade Joseph Akintoye and other management of the school, who were elated with the kind gesture from an Old Boy.

They promised to make the school proud at the competition and other rugby events in the future.

The school was thereafter adopted into the LIRI program which will see over 60 Schools in the Lagos Island participating in the pilot program that will kick off on Wed 19 June 2019 with a Seminar for Sports Masters of the respective schools as well as coaches who will be assisting to run the program.