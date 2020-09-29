Lagos records rise in coronavirus infection as Nigeria logs 136 new cases

Lagos State has recorded a rise in coronavirus infections, as the nation posted 136 new cases on Monday.

This takes the total confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria to 58,460, with 49,895 survivors discharged and 1,111 deaths recorded.

In the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Lagos posted 71 new cases.

This is far higher than the 24 cases it recorded on Sunday.

Also, the nation’s 136 new infections on Monday represented an increase from the 126 cases churned in on Sunday.

Today’s new cases were recorded in 12 states and the FCT, with three deaths.

See figures below:

Lagos-71

Rivers-23

Plateau-12

Adamawa-6

Oyo-6

Kaduna-5

Abia-3

FCT-3

Katsina-2

Kwara-2

Bauchi-1

Borno-1

Edo-1

58,460 confirmed

49,895 discharged

1,111 deaths. – The News.