Liverpool beat Tottenham to win 6th Champions League title

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 to win sixth UEFA Champions League title in Madrid.

Mohammed Salah scored the opener through a well taken penalty two minutes into the game following Sissoko’s handball in the box.

Devok Origi’s doubled the lead in the 86th minute to seal victory for the Jurgen Klopp tutored side.

It would be recalled that Origi scored a brace in the semi-final win against Barcelona.

The win ensured Liverpool bounced back from losing last year’s final to Real Madrid in Kiev.

Tottenham’s coach Mauricio Pochettino will live to regret having gambled to start Harry Kane who had been out of game for almost two months with ligament damage as his introduction did not yield the needed result for the team.

Pochettino’s men were unable to create clear-cut chances during the moments they were on top, but Liverpool were also struggling and only really threatened from distance.

Origi and Lucas Moura came on as both Klopp and Pochettino turned to the heroes of their respective semi-final triumphs.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was in fine form and as such made about five point-blank saves to keep his team in the game.