Man Utd drop points against Southampton, Liverpool beat Burnley in perfect start

Jannik Vestergaard cancelled out Daniel James’ stunning strike as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium.

James gave the visitors a 10th-minute lead with an unstoppable diagonal drive – the Welshman’s third goal in four games for United – but Vestergaard equalised shortly before the hour-mark when he powered home a cross from Kevin Danso, who was then sent off for a second yellow card.

United pushed for a winner in the closing stages, with James, substitute Mason Greenwood and Ashley Young all going close, but they were unable to make their man advantage count, making it three Premier League games without a win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Meanwhile, Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a dominant 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor – a club-record 13th consecutive league victory.

Chris Wood was unfortunate to deflect Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross beyond his own goalkeeper in the 33rd minute and Sadio Mane doubled the lead soon after.

Roberto Firmino sealed the points late on to maintain Liverpool’s perfect start as they broke their record of 12 consecutive league victories set under Kenny Dalglish in 1990. – Sky Sports.