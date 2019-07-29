NCAA audits Air Peace, certifies fleet airworthy

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has certified all the operational aircraft on the fleet of Air Peace Limited as airworthy.

This followed a technical audit of Air Peace and its fleet of aircraft with a view to ensuring the airline is in compliance with extant NCAA Regulations.

The NCAA on Sunday said the audit was to also mitigate the reoccurrence of the July 23, 2019 incident involving the airline’s aircraft on the runway of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The regulatory agency, in a statement signed by its General Manager, Public Relations, Mr Sam Adurogboye, said, “This technical audit was not limited to this recent incident. The airline’s operational, technical and safety performance in the last 12 months were also scrutinised.

“It revealed that all the operational aircraft on the fleet of Air Peace Limited are airworthy. This is to assure the flying public that all the aircraft on the fleet of the NCAA authorised Air Operators Certificate holders operating in Nigeria are airworthy.”

The NCAA said it would continue to ensure that only airworthy aircraft would operate in the country.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at about 10.28am, an Air Peace B737-300 aircraft with registration number 5N- BQO had an incident on landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

According to the NCAA, its sister agency, the Accident Investigation Bureau, is currently investigating the incident to determine the immediate and remote causes as required by international standards stipulated in the International Civil Aviation Organisation Annex 13.