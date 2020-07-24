Nigeria log 20 deaths, 604 new coronavirus cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Thursday 604 new cases of COVID-19 for the country.

Twenty states and the Federal Capital of Abuja accounted for the new figure.

The national total is now 38, 948 cases.

The death toll also jumped by 20 overnight to 833. It was 813 on Wednesday.

Lagos also still led the entire country in confirmed cases, having a third of the total for the day.

It recorded 203 new cases for a new total of 14,009.

Oyo state recorded 87 new cases and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja got 79.

Here is the breakdown for all the states:

Lagos-203

Oyo-87

FCT-79

Edo-41

Osun-35

Ogun-24

Rivers-22

Kaduna-22

Akwa Ibom-20

Plateau-18

Delta-9

Ebonyi-9

Imo-8

Enugu-5

Kano-5

Cross River-5

Katsina-4

Nasarawa-3

Borno-2

Ekiti-2

Bauchi-1

38,948 confirmed

16,061 discharged

833 deaths