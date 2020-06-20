Nigeria records 667 fresh cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that the record for the COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has risen to 19,147.

667 new cases were recorded today. The centre made this known via its Twitter handle.

The new cases per states are listed below:

Lagos-281

Abia-48

Oyo-45

FCT-38

Ogun-37

Enugu-31

Ondo-23

Plateau-21

Edo-19

Delta-18

Rivers-18

Bayelsa-17

Akwa Ibom-17

Kaduna-14

Kano-12

Bauchi-9

Gombe-4

Osun-3

Benue-3

Nasarawa-3

Kwara-3

Ekiti-2

Borno-1

As at Friday night the the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is 19,147 out of which 6,581 have been discharged and 487 people dead.