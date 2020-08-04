Nigeria records another slide in COVID-19 infections

Nigeria again recorded fewer cases of coronavirus on Monday as 21 states did not record any new case.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) report on Monday showed that the nation recorded just 288 new cases, which represents a drop from the 304 cases it raked in on Sunday.

This brings the total confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria to 44,129, with 20,663 discharged so far and 896 deaths.

In the last one week, Nigeria has continued to record fewer cases of Coronavirus even with increased testing.

In Monday’s infections, no state recorded up to 100 cases.

Lagos, however, tops the chart with 88 new cases, with Kwara coming second with 33 cases; Osun, 27 cases and FCT and Enugu, 25 cases each.

According to the NCDC, “On the 3rd of August 2020, 288 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“Till date, 44,129 cases have been confirmed, 20,663 cases have been discharged and 896 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 288 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (88), Kwara (33), Osun (27), FCT (25), Enugu (25), Abia (20), Kaduna (17), Plateau (13), Rivers (13), Delta (10), Gombe (8), Ogun (4), Oyo (3), Katsina (1), Bauchi (1).”

How States Stand

