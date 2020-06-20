Nigerian pleads guilty to $11m Internet fraud in US

A self-acclaimed entrepreneur, who once graced the cover of Forbes 30 Under 30, Obinwanne Okeke, aka Invictus Obi, faces 20 years in jail in the United States.

This comes after he pleaded guilty on Thursday to an Internet fraud scheme wherein he fleeced his unsuspecting victims of close to $11m.

According to court documents by the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Virginia, Okeke and his conspirators operated a group of companies known as the Invictus Group between 2015 and 2019 to conduct various computer-based frauds.

Okeke, 32, and others obtained and compiled the credentials of hundreds of victims, including victims in the Eastern District of Virginia, and engaged in an email compromise scheme targeting Unatrac Holding Limited, the export sales office for Caterpillar heavy industrial and farm equipment.

The US Attorney’s Office said Okeke and his conspirators appeared before the Magistrate, Judge Robert Krask, and pleaded guilty to the conspiracy to commit wire fraud and now faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on October 22.

Okeke had been arrested in August 2019 at the Dulles International Airport in the US by operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for an $11m cyber fraud.