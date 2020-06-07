Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases pass 12,000, death toll hits 342

Coronavirus infections in Nigeria have reached 12,233, 100 days since the country recorded its first case.

This is after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 389 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The NCDC made the announcement via its Twitter handle, saying that no fewer than 342 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications in the country.

It said, “On the 6th of June 2020, 389 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 12, 233 cases have been confirmed, 3826 cases have been discharged and 342 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory’

“The 389 new cases are reported from 23 states- Lagos(66), FCT (50), Delta(32), Oyo(31), Borno (26), Rivers(24), Edo (23), Ebonyi(23), Anambra(17), Gombe(17), Nasarawa(14), Imo(12), Kano (12), Sokoto(12), Jigawa (8), Ogun(7), Bauchi (5), Kebbi (2), Kaduna(2), Katsina(2), Ondo(2), Abia(1), Niger(1).”

Nigeria currently has 8,065 active cases of COVID-19.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has killed at least 397,179 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December.

At least 6,827,260 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,963,800 are now considered recovered, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 07pm on Saturday.

Europe overall has 183,101 deaths from 2,256,731 cases, the United States and Canada have 117,297 deaths from 2,003,251 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 62,589 deaths from 1,252,117 cases, Asia 18,756 deaths from 659,097 cases, the Middle East 10,330 deaths from 467,170 cases, Africa 4,975 deaths from 180,254 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,641 cases.