Oshiomhole: Don’t join issues wiith ‘hostile comments’, Obaseki tells aides

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has instructed all state actors within his government to desist from making comments or reacting to what he described as “hostile comments and discussions” credited to the National Chairman and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr Obaseki, in a statement jointly signed by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu and his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, described the comments as an onslaught against the government of the state.

Mr Oshiomhole, in an exclusive interview with Channels TV, claimed that the Governor had abandoned major projects by his administration, especially the hospital and the waterworks projects, and had also refused to pursue the continuity agenda they promised the people of the state.

But the governor said that he has chosen to pursue the path of peace and reconciliation in dealing with the issues.

”The Edo State Government observed over the weekend, leading to this week, very hostile statements credited to our revered National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, across the various media platforms, including radio, television, newspapers and the social media.

“This onslaught against the governor and government of Edo State, widely publicised, has also been trailed by enquiries about the state government’s response to these attacks, from various stakeholders, both within and outside the country.

“Consequently, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has instructed that no state actor, within Edo State Government, should make any comment whatsoever or join issues on the ensuing hostile comments and discussions.” Channels Television