Fed Govt to arraign Ebonyi Commissioner, Bayelsa Speaker before CCT

Bearing any unforeseen hitches, the Federal Government has scheduled the commencement of the trial of Ebonyi State Information Commissioner, Senator Emmanual Onwe, on September 24, 2019 before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The Federal Government, acting through the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), has filed a one-count charge before the CCT to that effect.

Onwe, who was a senator, but now Information Commissioner in Ebonyi Sate, is accused of failing to declare his assets by allegedly failing to submit an asset declaration form he obtained from the CCB.

The charge, sighted by The Nation on Monday, reads: “That you, Senator Emmanuel Onwe, being a commissioner for Information, Ebonyi State, thereby being a pubic officer and having received Form CCB1 on or about 14th July 2015, failed to submit a written declaration of all your assets and liabilities in Assat Declaration Form CCB 1 at the beginning of term in office within the prescribed period of three months and thereby committed an offence contrary to paragraph 11 (1)(b) of the Fifth Schedule, Part1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and punishable under Paragraph 18 (1) and (2) of the same Constitution.”

Onwe, by the schedule of activities released by the CCT on Monday, will be arraigned on September 24, this year.

The charge was accompanied by an application to commence trial, signed by Rakiya Ibarhim (for the Attorney General of the Federation).

It reads: “Pursuant to Section 24 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, I hereby apply to the tribunal for the commencement of trial for the offence of failure to submit completed Form CCB1 at the beginning of his term of office in contravention of Section 11 (1) contrary to Paragraph 11 (1) of the Fifth Schedule, Part 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and punishable under Paragraph 18 ( 1) and (2) of the same Constitution, against Senator Emmanuel Onwe.”

The day is also been scheduled the arraignment of the Speaker, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Friday Kombowei and four others on allegation of abuse of office.

The other four, listed with Kombowei, in a four count charge brought against them, are a former Clerk of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, a former accountant of the House of Assembly and their predecessors.

Their names are given as Aaron Timiye (former Clerk),Thomas Tamaraodubo (former accountant), Owudogu Edward (the incumbent Clerk) and Koroye Stephen (the incumbent accountant). The Nation