Gbajabiamila hails peace in Bauchi Assembly

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed satisfaction over the amicable resolution of the leadership crisis that rocked the Bauchi State House of Assembly in the past few months.

Recall that the Bauchi State House of Assembly was thrown into crisis when members held a parallel inauguration which led to the emergence of two factional speakers.

While Abubakar Suleiman was elected by 12 members with the Clerk presiding over the sitting inside the Assembly complex, Kawuwa Damina was elected outside the Assembly complex by 17 members with a mace designed by the faction.

The All Progressives Congress has 22 members; the Peoples Democratic Party has eight, while the New Nigeria People’s Party has one.

Gbajabiamila spoke when he led some members of the House of Representatives on a courtesy visit to the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, at the Government House on Monday.

The Speaker said he was in the state to commiserate with the family of the member of the House of Representatives from Ganjuwa West, Masur Soro, over the demise of his father who died after a protracted illness.

￼

He said, “I am glad that the seeming crisis that almost enveloped the state a couple of months ago has now been resolved. I am also happy that it wasn’t done without the input and intervention of the House (of Representatives).

“I want to commend your excellency that you are doing well in the way you’ve been able to carry all your members along and the whole state.”

The Speaker said governance was not business for one person or one party but a joint task, involving everybody.

Mohammed appreciated the Speaker for the condolence visit to the family of the deceased and the state as a whole.

He described the deceased as one of the best politicians the state had ever produced. Punch