Police, PSC crisis: IGP ignores commission to release recruitment list

September 5, 2019 0

The tussle between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Service Commission (PSC)  to gain  full  control of  the recruitment of 10,000 constables  has taken  a new twist  as the  Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu,  approved the release of  the list of  successful candidates despite the PSC suspending the exercise.

Our correspondent learnt that the   Chairman, PSC,  Alhaji Musiliu Smith,   was only informed about the release of the results during his meeting with  the House  of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, the   Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari,  and the IG  in Abuja  on Tuesday — in an attempt to resolve the crisis.

It was gathered  that Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police, was shocked to hear the news of the release of the results.

The  PSC on  Friday announced the suspension of the recruitment   pending the resolution of the issues with the police.

But the IG  said at  a security stakeholders’ meeting in Ibadan on Tuesday the recruitment exercise  had not been  suspended.

And the PSC  has asked those who applied for recruitment into the police to “watch out for the authentic list” that would emerge after its meeting with the NPF authorities.

The commission dismissed  the list  released by the police, insisting  it was compiled without its input.

Spokesman for the  PSC, Ikechukwu Ani,  said  in a statement  the list had been withdrawn from the NPF website.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to a list circulating on social media and originating from the NPF website containing some names of candidates for recruitment into the force as constables.

“The candidates, according to the information, were invited for medical screening scheduled for September 9-14, 2019. It has been observed that as of  September 4  afternoon the list has been withdrawn from their website.

“The commission will like to report that the list was compiled by the NPF without the involvement of the commission, the body that has the constitutional mandate for appointment.”

Ani  added,  “The commission will resist any attempt to sabotage its efforts.  Applicants are therefore advised not to panic or despair as  their interest will be adequately protected.”

Meanwhile, the  Permanent Secretary, PSC,  Mr Maurice Mberi, who  appealed  to the workers who  protested against Adamu’s decision in Abuja  on Wednesday, said Smith had sought an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari over the issue.

He pleaded with them to wait for the outcome of the meeting, adding that the PSC had also sought the Attorney General of the Federation’s legal opinion on the mandate of the commission   regarding   recruitment into the police.

Mberi said, “We were in the middle of the meeting when someone came to inform us that the list of successful candidates had been released. The chairman, who was surprised by the development, brought it to the attention of the minister.

“The IG also expressed surprise, saying he was not aware that the list had been released.”

But  the workers insisted the list could not have been released without the IG’s approval.

The workers however  stated  that they would not return to work until the commission recovered “its constitutional mandate to recruit  into the force”.

Spokesman for the  Joint Staff Union, Abonyi Abonyi,  accused Smith  of colluding with the police to render the PSC redundant.

He called for Smith’s resignation and also opposed the appointment of retired police officers as PSC  chair, adding that the police had turned the agency to their retirement home.

The workers alleged that the  list of successful  candidates  released by the police was dominated by  the names of those  who did not  take part in the  screening. – Punch.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

South Africa attacks: MTN Nigeria closes shops nationwide

South Africa owned telecommunications giant, MTN has announced the closure of all its shops in Nigeria ...