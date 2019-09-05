EFCC secures forfeiture order on Okorocha’s assets

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced on Wednesday that it has secured an interim forfeiture order over some assets owned by former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Among the items listed are 16 blocks of 96 flats and a bungalow, multi-million naira estate/hotel, 2 schools, 1 shopping plaza and 1 supermarket complex.

Head of the EFCC in Enugu zone, Usman Imam said all the assets belonged to Okorocha and his family members.

Other properties awaiting interim forfeiture, he said, are a twin 3-storey building and a 3-bedroom bungalow and a duplex in Enugu.

The list of forfeited assets were given by Imam, at a press conference to highlight the efforts of the commission in fighting financial crimes, especially the phenomenon of Yahoo-Yahoo, now denting the image of Nigeria.