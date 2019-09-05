Security: Anambra State begins headcount of herdsmen

Anambra State Government has commenced the enumeration of herders in the state in a bid to ensure the peaceful co-existence of ethnic groups in the state.

The enumeration is said to hold at Amansea, Awka South Local Government of the state.

Disclosing this to newsmen in Awka, the Chairman of Anambra State Cattle Menace Control Committee, Igwe Peter Eze-Amama, said the exercise was aimed at checkmating Fulani herdsmen and farmers conflict in the state.

Furthermore he said, “the enumeration will assist the Cattle Menace Control Committee to fish out the bad eggs from the Fulani herdsmen in Anambra State.”

Igwe Eze-Amama explained that Fulani butchers would also be captured in the enumeration exercise in order to easily trace them whenever the need arises.

Commending the state government’s moves for peaceful coexistence, among the various ethnic groups in the state, the South-East leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and the Sarkin Fulani in Anambra State, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, said his people were well accommodated in the state.

Siddiki expressed gratitude to the Anambra state government and people of the state for carrying the Fulani along in the governance of the state and advised herders in the state to respect their host communities. He also said anyone found wanting would be punished.

Also commenting on the development, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Moslem Religion, Alhaji Garuba Haruna, commended the tireless efforts of the committee in ensuring the peaceful coexistence among herders and their host communities, and called on other states to emulate Anambra state.