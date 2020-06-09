Protesters deface Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The U.S President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has again been defaced amid the ”Black Lives Matter” protests.

Protesters used black spray paint to completely desecrate the star. Someone also placed a plastic bag full of dog poop on top of the defaced star. Some crossed out Trump’s name, others drew male genitals or wrote various curse words.

Eventually, the star was completely blacked out with spray paint alongside a giant, final “BLM.”

This is not the first time the star has been desecrated. In the past, the star has been painted over, pickaxed and even drilled into pieces. Both times it was destroyed, the perpetrators were charged.

Trump has been bombarded with criticism over his handling of the nationwide protests in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd.