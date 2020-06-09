Gov. Ikpeazu tests positive for coronavirus

…it’s not a death sentence, says Governor

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has tested positive for coronavirus.

Commissioner of Information in the state, John Okiyi Kalu, confirmed the development on Monday.

However, the governor has directed his deputy governor to act on his behalf.

A statement by John Okiyi Kalu reads: ”Recall that on Saturday, 30th May 2020, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) and those of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test.

“On Tuesday, 2nd June 2020, the result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative,” he said.

”On Thursday, 4th June 2020, the Governor submitted another sample at NCDC laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive.

“Consequent on the above, the Governor has directed his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his full resumption of duties.

“We wish to urge all Abians to take the fight against COVID-19 serious as the disease is real but not a death sentence. Our state has the resources to manage patients back to good health.”

Abia upstaged Lagos and the Abuja FCT in the daily coronavirus cases on Sunday.

It recorded 67 cases to take its caseload to 83 and rank 20th in Nigeria’s coronavirus grim chart.

Governor Ikpeazu has also become the fourth Nigerian governor to contract the virus.

The other governors were Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi.

Last week, Bala’s deputy, Baba Tela also tested positive.