Recruitment: NNPC conducts tests for 60,000 candidates nationwide

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has conducted Computer Based Test (CBT) for about 60,000 candidates in 94 centres who applied for various vacant positions in the corporation.

Chief Operating Officer (COO), Corporate Services of the NNPC, Mr Isa Inuwa, disclosed this on Saturday after visiting some CBT centres along with the NNPC Recruitment Steering Committee in Abuja.

A statement by NNPCs Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, quoted Mr Inuwa as saying that the recruitment exercise was for the corporation to replace some of its retiring staff and refresh the system with fresh hands.

“This recruitment exercise is driven by the Corporations manpower needs,” said the COO.

He added, “There are about 60,000 candidates who have been shortlisted and you can’t allow the CBT to run for many days because we have enough facilities to accommodate those shortlisted and they are batched into three groups to avoid every form of impairment.”

Ughamadu explained that the recruitment exercise was conducted in the public glare as part of the NNPCs business culture of running its processes with integrity and accountable to the people.

He also said that NNPC, as a public Corporation, would always set the pace for other public institutions to follow.

The statement quoted some of the candidates as commending the corporation for conducting a seamless and transparent computer based recruitment test that offered them employment opportunity.

NNPC, an employer in the oil and gas industry value chain, including exploration, refining, transportation and marketing of petroleum products, recently placed adverts to recruit some categories of new hands to buoy its operations nationwide.

The ongoing recruitment exercise kicked off via nationwide advertisements on March 13, 2019, followed by shortlisting of qualified candidates who sat for the CBT on June 1.