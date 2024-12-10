The Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 Lagos governorship election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has announced his intention to contest for governor again in 2027.

Speaking during an interview on Gold Room, hosted by Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, Rhodes-Vivour emphasized his commitment to maintaining an active opposition presence and addressing the issues faced by Lagosians.

“By God’s grace, I will run for governorship again in 2027. We are working hard. We’ve gained significant traction, learned from our mistakes, and identified the loopholes we made,” he said.

Rhodes-Vivour criticized the common trend of opposition parties fading into silence after elections and vowed to change that narrative.

“The biggest mistake in Lagos politics is that after elections, the opposition disappears. That’s not happening this time,” he stated.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives, including health outreaches and a micro health insurance plan providing free treatment worth up to ₦6,000 for residents across the state. He also pledged to hold the current administration accountable.

Rhodes-Vivour called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure transparency and efficient use of public funds.

“With the level of suffering Nigerians and Lagosians are enduring, there’s an urgent need for accountability and transparency. The government must use public funds in the most efficient way possible,” he said.

He stressed that active opposition benefits the public by keeping the government in check.

“When the opposition holds the government accountable, the people ultimately benefit,” he concluded.