Kwara State government has concluded plans to conduct mass burial for all unclaimed corpses in its hospital.

This followed the inability of the government’s main hospital, Kwara State University Teaching Hospital located at the main roundabout along the sawmill and new market, Taiwo in Ilorin to take in more corpses into the morgue.

It has, therefore, given two weeks’ notice to members of the public who might have unclaimed corpses to approach the hospital and claim them, after which the mass burial of the corpses would be done.

Head Corporate Affairs of the Teaching Hospital,Yakub Aliagan in a statement, yesterday, said: “The management of Kwara State University Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, wishes to announce to the general public that its mortuary is filled beyond capacity with no available space due to unclaimed bodies.

“The management, therefore, implores the general public to come and retrieve the bodies of their relatives and loved ones within the next two weeks from the time of this announcement, after which the management will consider decongestion through mass burial.”

Vanguard gathered that the unclaimed corpses in the hospital have been in the morgue, some for upwards of ten years.

Further findings revealed that the corpses were those that were deposited at the hospital from several scenes of robbery, and auto crashes.