Tight security was in place at the Edo State High Court along Sapele Road on Monday as the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal held its inaugural sitting.

The tribunal’s chairman, Justice Wilfred Kpochi, urged cooperation from all stakeholders, including political parties, counsel, security agencies, and the media, to ensure the proceedings run smoothly.

The petition, filed by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Asue Ighodalo, challenges the victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo in the September 21, 2024, election.

Other parties contesting the results include the Accord Party (AC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Justice Kpochi, accompanied by panel members Justices AB Yusuf and AA Adewole, emphasized maintaining the calm environment and urged all parties to avoid unnecessary arguments that could disrupt the proceedings.

He appealed to everyone to focus on the issues at hand to ensure a peaceful and orderly tribunal.

“I am impressed by the conducive and calm environment I see today,” Kpochi said. “I ask that we keep this atmosphere going, and if anyone has concerns, please draw our attention to them. Let’s avoid shouting or unnecessary arguments.”

Lead counsel for Ighodalo, Ken Mozia (SAN), assured the tribunal of their commitment to the proceedings, promising to advise supporters to remain civil and refrain from gathering at the court. He also pledged cooperation with other parties.

In turn, Governor Okpebholo’s lead counsel, Oyinyechi Ikpazu (SAN), echoed the commitment to a smooth process, calling for mutual understanding and collaboration among all parties.

The Benin Chapter Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Idemudia Osifo, also pledged the association’s support but expressed concerns about the limited space in the courtroom for the number of attendees.

Justice Kpochi acknowledged the concern and assured that the issue would be addressed.

While Ighodalo and the state PDP chairman, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi, were present in court, Governor Okpebholo was absent.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) was represented by the State Legal Adviser, Stephen Okoror, along with party chieftains, including the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Fran Okiye.

The court adjourned the hearing to Wednesday, December 18, for continued pre-hearing proceedings, with Justice Kpochi expecting all parties to have completed preliminary actions and agreed on the hearing schedule.

While the court session proceeded inside, clashes broke out outside the premises as suspected supporters of the various parties clashed.

Some supporters, wearing white fez caps and T-shirts with inscriptions, reportedly clashed with others who opposed the symbols.

The altercation caused chaos as people ran in different directions within the court premises.