Robbers attack Maersk MD in Lagos, kill wife

Multiple reports indicate that the managing director of Maersk Nigeria Limited and his wife were attacked by bandits in their Ikoyi Lagos home on Sunday night.

Gildas Tohouo Tohouo ,who heads Maersk operation in Nigeria is a Cameroonian.

He survived and has been hospitalised.

He was said to have been seriously wounded.

However, his Hungarian wife, Bernadett Kurucz was killed. The woman from Dunaújváros had a career with APM Shipping, and Lite-On, according to snippets she published on her Facebook page.

The attack was carried out in their Lugard Avenue home in Ikoyi.

Reports also said the police have made two arrests, in connection with the robbery and murder.

The police are yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Tohouo who has been a long term staff of Maersk, serving in Guangzhou, China, Cameroon, was appointed into the position as MD in Nigeria in 2016.

He also oversees Maersk’s operation in Benin, Niger, Togo and Ghana.

He is a multi-linguist, speaking Englissh, French and German. After a Masters degree in Economics and applied management, he also attended the Maersk International Shipping Education.

Austyn Zogs, tweeted about the attack and the murder of Tohouo Tohouo’s wife:

