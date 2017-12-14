Scholarship: 300 undergraduates receive cheques from Enugu govt

Each of the 300 undergraduates of Enugu state origin offered scholarships by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has received a cheque of N100,000 for the 2017/2018 academic session from Enugu State Government.

The joy of the students knew no bounds yesterday as they collected their cheques and headed to the banks, commending the governor for the gesture which they said has saved the careers of those of them who had already faced imminent withdrawal from their tertiary institutions owing to hardship.

Two of the elated students, Ekpe Emmanuela and Anike

Leonard, who spoke on behalf of their colleagues declared that presentationof the cheques to them was a dream come true which has saved the day for some who would have dropped out of school in the face of the inability of their parents to pay their school fees.

They pledged on behalf of other recipients, that these lucky beneficiaries would work hard to do state proud in their respective institutions by remaining good students in their domains.

Governor Ugwuanyi who spoke during the presentation of the cheques to the recipients of the scholarship awards, stated that it was a deliberate policy of his administration to give a new impetus to promoting education in the state, saying that this scholarship award is part of this new policy.

Represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the governor urged the beneficiaries to pursue with vigour the ennobling ideals that promote qualitative education, adding that “my administration will not relent in ensuring the success of new policy thrust on education. You are lucky to be among the first beneficiaries of the

scholarship award for the 2017/2018 academic session.”

The governor also reviewed his administration’s new disposition towards education, saying “the State Government has resolved to award scholarships to indigent, smart and physically challenged pupils in primary schools, students in Secondary schools and our undergraduates in various higher institutions of learning across the country in order to reduce the burden of education on parents/guardian and ensure that these classes of

students do not drop out of school”.

He further told them that “as undergraduates, the

future belongs to you and the responsibility of managing that future

belongs to you and the responsibility of managing the future cannot be successfully done if you are not well equipped through education”.

Earlier in her speech, the executive secretary of the Scholarship

Board, Mrs. Loy Nnachetam, commended Governor Ugwuanyi for improved condition of Education in the state and for offering Scholarship to 300 undergraduates in Enugu State, assuring that as ambassadors of Enugu State in their various schools, they will strive not to disappoint the governor.

After the presentation ceremony held at the Government House, Enugu, the rest of the students moved down to the secretariat of the State Scholarship Board where the cheques collection exercise has continued.