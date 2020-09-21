Minister assures 744 LGAs of fair share in police recruitment

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, has assured all the local government areas in the country of equity and transparency in the ongoing police recruitment.

He gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen in Sokoto at the weekend.

“We will ensure that the recruitment is fair and transparent and all the local government areas in the country get their fair share,” he reiterated. He also said security agencies were doing their best in the fight against banditry and other security challenges in the country. “We are recording wonderful achievements in the area of security.”

“You know this is not a conventional war. It is a guerrilla-like war. They come to attack places that are remotely located and run away. “But our security operatives are pursuing them and by the Grace of God we will succeed,” he said