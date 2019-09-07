Sokoto tribunal dismisses petitions against Tambuwal, Wamakko, others

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Sokoto State, on Friday dismissed the petition challenging the election of Senators Aliyu Wamakko and Abubakar Shehu Tambuwal of the All Progressives Congress.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmed Maccido, had faulted the declaration of Wamakko as winner of the February 23, senatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Another candidate of the PDP, Ibrahim Danbaba, had filed a petition against the election of Senator Abubakar Tambuwal also of APC.

Maccido had alleged that Wamakko should not have been declared winner of the poll as he did not score the majority of lawful votes cast.

But APC senator urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition as it was statute-barred, having been filed out of time.