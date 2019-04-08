Suicide bombers kill five, injure 30 in Borno

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) yesterday said five persons were killed and 30 others injured in a suicide bomb attack in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

The Head of the Rapid Response Team of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Bello Dambatta, also confirmed that the attack occurred on Saturday night.

According to Danbatta, two members of the civilian joint task force confronted the carriers of the Person Borne Improvised Explosive Device (PBIED) and tried to stop them, but they were killed alongside one civilian following the detonation.

The two female PBIED carriers detonated their explosives at five minutes interval at Muna Dalti settlement.

He stated that the injured sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the explosion and are currently receiving treatment at General Hospital Maiduguri.